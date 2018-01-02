Professional organizer shares tips for setting attainable goals in 2018

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local de-cluttering expert Miriam Ortiz Y Pino clears up some common misconceptions about goal setting, helping KRQE viewers launch into the new year with purpose.

As a Certified Professional Organizer and owner of “More Than Organized,” Miriam Ortiz Y Pino is helping viewers actually achieve their resolutions with a short list of tips. She also clarifies the difference between “Habit Goals”and “Project Goals.” Ortiz Y Pino describes how to plan them, account for obstacles, get consistent, stay motivated, and set one’s self up for success.

For more information, visit the More Than Organized website.

Related Posts