ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An iconic card and gift store in Nob Hill is closing its doors after 32 years.

Beeps, located on 3500 Central Avenue will close on Feb. 5.

The store owner, Mary R Reed, is retiring which is why the store will be closing.

In a news release, Reed says she will miss the many friends she has met and known over the years. Reed also said that even though she regrets it, it is time to close.

