PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State Police officer is in the hospital after he was involved in an accident.

State Police say it happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on State Road 50 in the Pecos area.

He was on duty riding a patrol motorcycle when he was hit in a collision with an SUV.

He’s expected to recover in the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps