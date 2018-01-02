Man claims city project damaged his house

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – A homeowner learned living next to a construction project doesn’t mean he’s covered for damages.

Martin Segura said work on the Avenida Cesar Chavez bridge ruined the foundation of his home on William Street to the point that his house now shakes when cars drive by.

“I got a big crack here. This is kind of a big deal here where this whole wall is settling,” Segura stated as he pointed out several cracks in the ceilings, floors, and walls inside the home. There are also visible cracks along the exterior walls.

He said there was excessive shaking from the construction trucks, equipment and falling cement blocks when the bridge was replaced then covered with epoxy last summer, right next to his house.

“Even when the heavy semis still go over [the bridge], I still get a lot of movement [in the house] because of this project,” he said.

There are also visible cracks on the outside of a second property he manages on the block.

He reached out to the city for help, but the Municipal Development Department said it’s not the city’s problem.

“The city is saying I have to go after the insurance company of the contractor,” Segura said.

The city said its construction contracts require the insurance companies — and not the city — to pay for any damage caused by a city project.

Traveler’s Insurance denied his claim, saying his property was outside the 30-foot project boundary it covered for damages.

Segura said he’ll start some of the home improvement work closer to the summer.

