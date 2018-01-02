Man charged with allegedly keeping ex-wife in car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is waking up behind bars after he is charged with allegedly keeping his ex-wife in his car while driving drunk.

According to a criminal complaint, an Albuquerque Police Department officer pulled over 56-year-old Rodney Poston in northeast Albuquerque after seeing a woman screaming for help.

She told the officer they got into a fight about the suspect’s drinking.

The complaint says she got scared and tried to jump out of the vehicle while it was moving.

That’s when the officer pulled the car over.

Police say Poston was more than two times the legal limit.

This is his fourth DWI arrest. Poston is also facing a false imprisonment charge.

