Man accused of kidnapping, bribery of witness to be sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The man accused of raping the mother of his child is expected to be sentenced on Tuesday.

George Morales, 40, could serve up to a decade behind bars for the new charges he’s facing from an incident during the summer.

Morales is facing rape charges after police say he assaulted the mother of his daughter last year.

More recently, Morales was charged with kidnapping and bribery of a witness for an incident in June, when police say Morales started harassing that woman by physically threatening her and pressuring her to change her story to get the rape charges dropped.

Police say he even offered her $10,000 and tried breaking into her home.

Also just a month ago, Morales was back in court where pleaded guilty to those charges as part of a plea agreement.

Under this plea agreement, Morales agreed to 10 years behind bars, followed by five years of probation.

Morales’ sentencing is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

