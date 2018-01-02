Man accused of barging into fire station, making threats with BB gun

Published:
Malcolm Garcia
Malcolm Garcia

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Firefighters are used to heading toward trouble, but this New Year’s Day the trouble came to them in the form of a drunk man with a gun.

The Albuquerque Police Department says a fire station employee opened the bay door after someone started pounding on the outside of the station near Central and Louisiana. That’s when police say Malcolm Garcia barged in, making threatening gestures and pulling out what looked like a gun from his waistband.

That fire station employee managed to knock away the weapon, which turned out to be a BB gun. Firefighters held Garcia down until police arrived.

Garcia told officers he was looking for help after smoking an “unknown substance.”

He’s facing a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

