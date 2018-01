LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Los Lunas are looking for a man who burglarized a home and went shopping with a credit card he stole.

Police say the man stole a credit card along with guns and other property during a break-in. Video shows him using the credit card to buy gas at a Circle K on Main Street.

He was wearing a beanie and a black shirt with yellow lettering on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call Los Lunas Police.

