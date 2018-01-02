Las Cruces sisters crochet scarves to help those in need

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Two sisters in Las Cruces are using their spare time to help strangers stay warm this winter, and they’re hoping to inspire others.

Sisters Sarah-Jean Gomez and Carolina Gore started a new hobby in November — crocheting scarves. Now that hobby has turned into a much needed gift.

“It’s just what God put in my heart. My calling is to help others, to serve,” said Gomez.

The sisters are now tying the scarves around telephone poles, signs, and lights for the homeless and poor stuck in winter’s cold. They say they’ll make as many as they can and donate them every week until winter is over.

Gomez says one of the best feelings is driving around town seeing someone wearing their work of love.

“It really makes my heart warm that you know, I see that person and I’m like, oh my God look — they’re wearing one of our scarves,” she said.

Each scarf is attached to a note that says, “I’m not lost. Please take me with you if you are cold. Stay warm. God bless.”

While the sisters take pride in helping others, they’re also using the experience to spend some quality time together and catching up with others they haven’t seen in a while.

“We really, really enjoy it. Because sometimes we actually bump into people while we’re doing it and we actually offer them the scarf,” Carolina Gore said.

The sisters started the project after seeing the idea on Facebook. Now they’ll end their day with their own Facebook post, telling people where they put the scarves and where they’ll go next week.

