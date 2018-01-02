Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: Another cold start with morning lows in the single digits, teens and 20s for most. Sunshine will help warm temperatures back into the 40s and 50s across western and central NM… but still a bit chilly out east. A reinforcing shot of cold air brought in by yet another cold front will keep the Eastern Plains in the 30s and 40s (below average for this time of year). No significant rain or snow is expected.

WEDNESDAY- FRIDAY: Increasing high cloud cover will cool temperatures a couple of degrees over western NM… while areas farther east kick off their next warming trend. Expect widespread 40s, 50s and 60s under a mostly to partly sunny sky.

WEEKEND: A Pacific storm system with eyes set on the Desert Southwest is expected to bring increasing cloud cover and a shot at precip over the high terrain. However, this storm is still a bit too far out to nail down the details. Stick with KRQE for updates.