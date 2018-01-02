John’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

The dry stretch of weather in Albuquerque will reach 89 days at the end of Tuesday. Unfortunately, a ridge of high pressure will build in through midweek, keeping New Mexico dry. There will be a few high clouds from time to time as temperatures remain mild across western and central New Mexico. The east will continue to warm up after the frigid start to the new year.

A storm system will pass to the north over the weekend. As it passes by, it could pull some moisture from the Pacific Ocean, leading to a few showers across northwestern New Mexico and Southern Colorado. This could be the start of a pattern change heading into next week, meaning more frequent winter storms.