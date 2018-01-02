January 2nd Morning Rush: Police continue to investigate after body found in Rio Grande

1. Albuquerque Police are remaining tight-lipped after a body was found floating in the Rio Grande. APD says a family walking in the Bosque reported seeing the body in the northeast side of the river at around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon near Tingley Beach. Search and rescue used an airboat to recover it. APD has only said the person is an adult.

Full Story: Police recover body found in Rio Grande

2. As you head out the door you might notice “No Trespassing” signs that are now sitting at major intersections across Albuquerque. It’s part of the city’s effort to restrict where people can panhandle. It says “violators will be charged with criminal trespass.” In November city council passed the Pedestrian Safety Ordinance, which prohibits people from asking for money at on-and-off-ramps, as well as big intersections with small medians.

Full Story: City posts ‘No Trespassing’ signs to curb panhandling

3. Another cold start with morning lows in the single digits, teens and 20s for most. Sunshine will help warm temperatures back into the 40s and 50s across western and central New Mexico but still a bit chilly out east.

Full Story: Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. Some businesses in old town will continue reaching out to the city about the zoning laws after they say they’re excessive and are preventing the shops from thriving. One art gallery owner says code enforcement made him take down an LED open sign from his window, citing a zoning code that prohibits illuminated signs. Other shop owners have concerns about how they can and cannot display their merchandise outside their stores. Some of the businesses have reached out to the mayor’s office to set up a meeting to discuss changing the zoning laws.

Full Story: Old Town merchants fear zoning laws may hurt local businesses

5. An Albuquerque family’s search for a mysterious war hero is over. Thomas F. Lachelle Jr.’s Purple Heart has been in Casey Bruno’s family since World War II. They think he may have given it to their great-grandmother. Monday a woman who started researching the case told the Bruno family she had found Lachelle’s family in Pennsylvania. Casey found the family on Facebook and sent a message. Soon after the war hero’s niece responded and they were surprised it existed. Casey plans on shipping out the Purple Heart soon.

Full Story: Albuquerque family finds Purple Heart recipient’s family

Morning’s Top Stories