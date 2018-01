ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Jackson Wink rising star Chris Brown is up for a Fight Book MMA Award. Brown is nominated for “Fan Favorite, Up and Comer of The Year”.

Brown had an illustrious Amateur career and started off his pro debut with an exciting win on October. To find out more on the awards and to vote for Brown, go to this LINK. http://www.fightbookmma.com/fan-favorite-for-up-and-comer-of-the-year-pro-ammy-2017/