Flu numbers up across nation, New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –If you have not suffered from flu-like symptoms lately, count yourself as one of the lucky few.

Flu numbers are up across the nation including here in New Mexico.

In fact, as of the week of Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, New Mexico was above the national average.

According to the New Mexico Department of Health, the state’s influenza-like illness activity is at 3.1 percent, whereas the national baseline is 2.2 percent.

Four new influenza outbreaks were also reported that week.

The health department reports that right now, the northwest part of the state is seeing the most activity, with a huge spike from a little more than 1 percent in early December, to nearly 5 percent for that last week in December.

As for those of us in the metro, influenza activity is the lowest among the five regions of the state.

If you think you’ve been hit by the flu, you may be prescribed antivirals soon, after a recommendation from the CDC.

The department says there have been at least two influenza deaths in New Mexico.

