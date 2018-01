ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire officials are investigating what caused a house fire in southwest Albuquerque that left a woman fighting for her life.

Bernalillo County Fire Department says they arrived at the house near Coors and Pajarito just before noon Monday and rescued a woman inside.

Crews say the woman was in cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

