Famous rappers mention New Mexico’s murder rate in song

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When some people talk about New Mexico, they talk about its beauty. Others know it for “Breaking Bad” or a thriving film industry.

Now, it’s getting a bad rap for its crime problem from famous rappers Nicki Minaj and Future in an explicit song, “You da Baddest.” New Mexico’s murder rate is mentioned in a verse, not once, but twice.

The lyrics state, “p**** got more murders than New Mexico.” The words have some New Mexicans upset, but not all that surprised.

“Oh… wow!” said Stevo Jeter, a native New Mexican. “Sadly it’s understandable because they know nothing about our culture, about the city, but ya… that definitely is not cool.”

The song has been played on Youtube more than 95 million times, but of all the places across the U.S., some people wonder why the artists chose New Mexico.

“I’m sure it was just a lyrical decision,” said Rebecca Nava.

However, others feel it was chosen for a reason.

“Maybe it wasn’t Chicago or Detroit because they actually play shows there. Not a lot of big shows come to New Mexico so they can disrespect us, I guess,” said Jeter.

At the end of 2017, there were 75 murders reported in Albuquerque, a new record.

“It has overwhelmed us,” said Sergeant Liz Thompson in a December interview.

Thompson heads up the Albuquerque Police Department’s homicide unit. She said a little more than half of those cases have been solved.

“This is a trend across the country,” said Thompson.

It’s a trend people here want to change, but they say it starts at the state level.

“If there’s anything that promotes change… it’s a negative impression,” said Nava.

That negative impression of New Mexico is now being shared around the world.

An FBI report released last year showed crime up across the board in Albuquerque. Murders were up by 20 percent from the previous year.

The Deputy Chief of Staff for the Mayor’s office of the City of Albuquerque provided the following statement in response to the song.

There’s no doubt it was a tough year with the crime epidemic in our state. That’s why Albuquerque elected new leadership to attack crime from all sides and we’re hard at work on that effort.”

KRQE News 13 also reached out to the New Mexico governor’s office to get reaction to the song, but did not hear back..

To watch the video for “You da Baddest,” click here.

_______________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps