Domestic dispute call ends in DWI and child neglect charges

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A call for a domestic dispute led to much more. When officers pulled the suspect out of his truck, they found four small kids in the vehicle.

While the suspect wouldn’t tell them much, the kids had plenty to say.

On Dec. 20, the Hobbs Police Department received two calls.

“The first witness stated she was getting beat on at the store at the Thriftway. The second witness was from over here at the intersection saying there was a guy beating on his wife in the truck,” the responding officer said.

The caller’s description of the vehicle matched one already pulled over. When officers approached the window, they found Ricardo Chavarria behind the wheel, and he wasn’t alone.

As officers began patting Chavarria down, they asked him if he knew why he was being pulled over, to which he replied, “no.” However, the little ones in the back seat had an idea.

When the officer asked the children why they were crying, one of them said, “(Chavarria) wanted to kill my mom.”

The officer asked why, and the child replied, “He hit my mom with the phone on her head.”

Police then asked 29-year-old Chavarria if he had anything to drink. He admitted to having four to five beers at home 30 to 45 minutes prior to being pulled over.

Hobbs Police conducted field sobriety tests, which they say Chavarria failed. The excuse he told officers was that he had to use the bathroom.

Chavarria was charged with four counts of child neglect and a DWI for driving under the influence with children in the car after blowing a .10.

All of the children in the car were under the age of 8.

Ricardo Chavarria had four active warrants, including one for child abuse charges from back in August when he was pulled over with kids not restrained in the car and an open container of alcohol.

