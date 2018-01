ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire officials are investigating a mobile home fire in southwest Albuquerque.

Bernalillo County Fire Crews were on scene early Tuesday morning on Pajarito, west of Coors.

The house was fully engulfed in flames, but no one was hurt.

Monday, there was a house fire in the same area that left a woman in critical condition.

