Christmas Tree recycling offered for Albuquerque

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re still looking to get rid of your Christmas tree, here’s your chance.

The City of Albuquerque has kicked off its annual “Treecycling” campaign with PNM.

Starting Tuesday, you can drop off Christmas Trees and lights to be recycled for free.

Mayor Tim Keller says his family does it every year. “It’s a family tradition for us. We cut a tree in the Jemez and the tradition ends by taking it to get it recycled. We hope everyone in Albuquerque will do the same,” said Keller.

Recycling lasts through Jan. 14.

For more information, click here. 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s