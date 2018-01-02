Christmas Tree recycling offered for Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re still looking to get rid of your Christmas tree, here’s your chance.

The City of Albuquerque has kicked off its annual “Treecycling” campaign with PNM.

Starting Tuesday, you can drop off Christmas Trees and lights to be recycled for free.

Mayor Tim Keller says his family does it every year. “It’s a family tradition for us. We cut a tree in the Jemez and the tradition ends by taking it to get it recycled. We hope everyone in Albuquerque will do the same,” said Keller.

Recycling lasts through Jan. 14.

