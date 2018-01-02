ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Chef Victor Rede demonstrates formidable ice-sculpting skills, proving his talents go well beyond the kitchen.

In addition to high quality food and service, Rede to Cater also offers beautiful ice carvings. Chef Victor has been carving ice for many years and is very skilled. He coaches a team of apprentices and teaches classes in the art form, proud to carve almost anything with precision such as animals. luges and logos.

The ice carvings are available as part of his catering presentations.

