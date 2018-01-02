California twins born minutes apart, in different years

BAKERSFIELD, CA (KGET) — Maria Flores and her brand new babies have already done a lot this year.

At 11:58 P.M. on the last day of 2017, Flores delivered the first of her twins, Joaquin Jr. Ontiveros. He was the last baby born in 2017 in Kern County, California.

And at 12:16 A.M., Flores had the second of the twins. A baby girl named Aitana de Jesus Ontiveros, the first baby born in 2018 in Kern County.

Twins separated by only 18 minutes on the clock, but a year on the calendar.

In fact, they’re the only set of twins born in different years that just about anyone can remember.

The delivering doctor, Seyed Tamjidi, said, “I’ve been in the practice for almost 30 plus years. I’ve never had the opportunity to do anything like that before.”

Per the tradition of Delano Regional Medical Center, the first baby born in every new year is given lots of presents. Flores and her family were gifted over $3,000 in brand new baby gear.

The twins were born almost 4 weeks early. Flores said she still thought she had plenty of time to shop for the twins. Making all the gifts an even greater blessing to her and her famous little newborns.