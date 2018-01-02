Brian Urlacher named 1 of the 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Football Great and Chicago Bear great, Brian Urlacher was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018. He’s 1 of 15 who will be up for enshrinement and is 1 of 4 first year eligible candidates. The other include Ray Lewis, Steve Hutchinson and Randy Moss.

Here is the full list: Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Brian Dawkins, Alan Faneca, Steve Hutchinson, Joe Jacoby, Edgerrin James, Ty Law, Ray Lewis, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Brian Urlacher and Everson Walls.

The final vote will be announced at the NFL Awards in Minneapolis on February 3rd.