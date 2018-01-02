Brian Urlacher named 1 of the 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

By Published:
Brian Urlacher
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2012 file photo, Chicago Bears middle linebacker Brian Urlacher yells while watching from the bench during the team's NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. Former Bears star Urlacher is no longer bald. The eight-time Pro Bowl pick and 2005 Defensive Player of the Year revealed his new look to Chicago's WGN-TV on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Joe Howell, File)

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Football Great and Chicago Bear great, Brian Urlacher was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018. He’s 1 of 15 who will be up for enshrinement and is 1 of 4 first year eligible candidates. The other include Ray Lewis, Steve Hutchinson and Randy Moss.

Here is the full list: Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Brian Dawkins, Alan Faneca, Steve Hutchinson, Joe Jacoby, Edgerrin James, Ty Law, Ray Lewis, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Brian Urlacher and Everson Walls.

The final vote will be announced at the NFL Awards in Minneapolis on February 3rd.