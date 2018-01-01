Tim Means has a New Year’s Resolution for judges in the UFC

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Local MMA Fighter and UFC Welterweight Tim Means is coming off of a split decision loss in November and he is still not happy with the outcome. “It’s just hard to say that I lost that last fight looking back at it. I went back and rewatched it after I watched it I thought I won it 2 rounds to 1, prior to when I watched it. In the cage, I thought I won it 2 to 1. After I watched it I thought I didn’t lose a single round”, said Tim Means.

With this loss, Tim’s professional record drops to 27-9-1, but even with that loss “The Dirty Bird’ just signed another deal with the UFC. The 5 fight deal shows that the organization likes what Tim brings to the UFC stage, and Means is happy with the deal and how much confidence the UFC does have in him.

While that is all good Tim does have some thoughts on the judges in the UFC. He firmly believes that he should have won that fight, and he even spoke about other fights on that November card that he believed should have gone the other way.

In the spirit of the New Year Means had this to say: “So I think the thing that we need to say here is that judging needs to step it up. The whole MMA world has evolved, gotten better, and judging has gotten worse. I think I want to call out the judges and be like, hey my new year’s resolution for you is to be better at your job”, said Means.

Stick with KRQE Sports for all the latest on Tim Means and his next fight.