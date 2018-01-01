State Police investigate fatal crash near Tularosa

TULAROSA, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday near Tularosa.

New Mexico State Police say around 8:30 Friday night, a crash happened between a Ford Taurus and a tow truck at the milepost 100 between Carrizozo and Tularosa.

Police say the tow truck was turning around on U.S. 34 to load a disabled vehicle. That is when the Taurus struck the tow truck.

The driver of the Taurus, 42-year-old John Schlageter of Carrizozo, was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The case remains under investigation.

