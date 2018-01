TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a driver in Taos Friday night.

Taos Police say 29-year-old Amanda Tafoya of Penasco, New Mexico died on the scene after being hit at the intersection of Paseo del Pueblo and Paseo del Canon West.

Police say Tafoya was already dead when they arrived.

After interviewing the female driver they say hit Tafoya, it was determined that she was not impaired during the accident.

