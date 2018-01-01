People take the Polar Bear Plunge for a good cause

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of people will be bracing the cold and jumping into chilly water for a good cause.

The 4th Annual New Years Day Polar Bear Plunge at the Jewish Community Center kicks off at 11 Monday morning.

This year’s plunge is benefiting the BioPark polar bears, Special Olympics of New Mexico and the JCC’s summer camp scholarship programs for needy children.

Leading the charge will be Miss New Mexico Melissa Lou Ellis, Rabbi Harry Rosenfeld and KRQE News 13’s Sarah Yingling.

You can still participate- it will cost a $25 donation.

