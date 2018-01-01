Nob Hill crowd rings in 2018 with 3rd annual ‘Chile Drop’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday night, people in Albuquerque enjoyed a New Mexican spin on a New Year’s Eve tradition.

A 29-foot long chile was dropped from 100 feet in the air at midnight, and not-too-cold temperature made for a big turnout. Some in the crowd even came from out of town for the celebration.

“So, my birthday is New Years, and I end up in a different place every year and I’m ready to see that chile drop,” one visitor said.

It was the third year for the New Year’s Eve Chile Drop near Central and Girard in Nob Hill, put on by Kaktus Brewing and in partnership with Nob Hill Main Street. The crowd enjoyed food, drinks,music and gift card giveaways.

“Everything has been amazing everyone out here is here to have some fun you don’t see any of with a frown today,” said Adrian Varela.

This event was free and the party continued until 1:00 a.m.