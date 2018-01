LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are responding to a disturbance at the San Miguel County Detention Center in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

NMSP say they are assisting the San Miguel County Sheriff Deputies and cannot yet provide details.

This is a developing story.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

