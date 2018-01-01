Kristen’s New Year’s Forecast

MONDAY: A very cold start to the day (and new year!) with morning temperatures in the teens & 20s across western NM… and single digits & low teens out east. Wind chills are brutal across the Eastern Plains with areas like Clayton, Santa Rosa, Clovis and Hobbs all facing “Feels Like” temps below zero. Patchy freezing fog will be found in and around the Southeast Plains – be sure to take is slow if heading out early this morning. Sunshine will soon take over this afternoon with a mostly to partly sunny sky blanketing the state.

TUESDAY: A slight warm up of a few degrees can be expected, although, areas out east will still be chilly in the 30s and 40s. Sunshine will once again dominate – no rain or snow expected within statelines.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: High pressure building over the area will keep out the rain and snow… giving us a sunny, warm and dry finish to the work week.