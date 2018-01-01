January 1st Morning Rush: 4 deputies wounded, 1 dead in Colorado attack

1. An investigation is underway after a deputy is killed and four other officers are injured after being shot at by a suspect. The suspect was killed when one of the officers returned fire. Officials say the deputies and officer were responding to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex 16 miles south of Denver early yesterday morning. Sheriff Tony Spurlock says the fallen deputy is identified as 29-year-old Zackari Parrish.

2. An Albuquerque family is desperately looking for the owner of a purple heart that somehow made it into their possession. Casey Bruno says his father has three purple hearts, but a fourth has been in her family for decades. They tried to find the rightful owner but each attempt has failed. Now, they are reaching out to the public. The name on it is Thomas F. Lachalle Jr. Casey thinks the purple heart was given to her great-grandmother, who was a nurse during World War II.

3.A very cold start to the day (and new year!) with morning temperatures in the teens & 20s across western NM… and single digits & low teens out east.

4. The world is still waiting to see if Holly Holm will get the rematch she is asking for. People are still talking about the tough fight that Holm put up against Cris Cyborg for the Featherweight Champion title on Saturday in Vegas.The match went the distance -all five rounds.Two judges giving the first two rounds to Holm. In the final three rounds, Cyborg landed the most punches and Holm lost in unanimous decisions.Holm’s coach says there were a lot of mistakes made by the hometown favorite. Immediately after the fight, Holm told her coach she wants a rematch.

5. Dozens of people will be bracing the cold and jumping into chilly water for a good cause. The 4th annual New Years Day polar bear plunge at the Jewish Community Center kicks off at 11 this morning. This year’s plunge is benefiting the BioPark polar bears, Special Olympics of New Mexico and the JCC’s summer camp scholarship programs for needy children. You can still participate- it will cost you a 25 dollar donation.

Morning’s Top Stories