Former inmate sues corrections officers for negligence

TORRANCE COUNTY, NM – A former New Mexico inmate who said prison staff left him bleeding in a transport van is now suing the prison corporation, two corrections officers and a warden for negligence.

The lawsuit states in July 2016, two corrections officers were transporting Aguirre from the Torrance County Detention Facility in Estancia to the Dona Ana County Jail in Las Cruces.

But along the way, the corrections officer who was driving hit an animal and the impact reportedly jolted Aguirre who then had a large head laceration and was left “bleeding profusely on the floor of the transport van,” according to the lawsuit.

The two corrections officers wouldn’t help until another officer could respond, the lawsuit said.

Aguirre claims he was unfairly placed in segregation for later refusing to get into a similar transport van that had no seatbelts on another trip to Las Cruces.

He complained of nausea and anxiety and eventually saw a mental health nurse who referred him to a psychologist to deal with “the lasting effects to [his] mental state.” Aguirre is seeking damages for emotional and physical injuries.

Aguirre pleaded guilty in 2006 to felony gun charges.

He’s now serving time in Florida.

The Torrance County Jail did not return KRQE’s calls for comment Monday.