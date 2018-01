ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family is starting off the new year looking for a place to call home.

Firecrews responded to a house fire in the 6300 block of Cuesta Place near Montano and Unser just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

New video shows just how badly the fire ravaged the home.

Fire officials say no one was hurt.

The cause is still under investigation.

