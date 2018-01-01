Court clears way for public hearing on chromium plume

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The New Mexico Court of Appeals has sided with a coalition of environmental groups that had sought a public hearing related to the cleanup of chromium contamination at one of the nation’s premier federal laboratories.

The court in a ruling issued last week found that state regulators should not have dismissed the groups’ request for a public hearing.

At issue is a permit issued by the state Environment Department that allows Los Alamos National Laboratory to release thousands of gallons of treated wastewater as part of its efforts to address groundwater pollution.

The coalition known as Communities for Clean Water says discharging the treated water could end up pushing a plume of chromium contamination closer to drinking water wells.

The Environment Department did not return messages seeking comment.