City posts ‘No Trespassing’ signs to curb panhandling

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You will soon see “No Trespassing” signs across Albuquerque.

It is part of the city’s effort to restrict where people can panhandle.

News 13 crews captured the white notice signs across I-40 and at the Rio Grande exit.

They say “VIolaters Will Be Charged With Criminal Trespass.”

In November, City Council passed the Pedestrian Safety Ordinance.

It prohibits people from asking for money at on-and-off ramps as well as big intersections with small medians.

