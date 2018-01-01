Chris’ Monday Evening Forecast

A cold night is ahead for the Wolf Supermoon this evening. The moon will be full this evening and it will be a supermoon. Skies should be mostly clear for viewing of the moon otherwise just another chilly to cold night is ahead for New Mexico.

Another dry, cold front is going to push into eastern New Mexico for tomorrow this will keep temperatures on the cold side across the east while western New Mexico will stay mild.

An area of high pressure will then gain strength over the region for middle of the week. This high pressure system will warm temperatures back up for week’s end.

A storm system could then move into New Mexico by early Sunday and this weather maker could finally bring some much needed snow to portions of the Northern Mountains over the weekend. So stay tuned for more details on that as the weekend gets closer.

