Thieves target family traveling though Albuquerque

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A family traveling through Albuquerque says their holiday has been ruined after thieves took thousands of dollars worth of items out of their car.

Surveillance footage shows three people breaking into the car parked at the Holiday Inn Express Midtown.

The Texas family says computers, hard drives and personal travel documents were stolen.

Sammy Lam says he and his immediate family stopped in Albuquerque on their way to Las Vegas, where they planned to ring in the New Year.

“To be honest, it is the Land of Enchantment. It’s a beautiful state. And you have this thought in your mind like it’s never going to happen to you, especially kind-hearted thinking there are not people like that in the world but there are,” Lam says.

Lam, who is studying abroad, says his passport and visa were among the items taken. His DJ equipment was also stolen, forcing him to cancel two scheduled events.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s