Off-duty officer holds 3 at gunpoint after break-in

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An off-duty police officer found himself on the clock when he held three people at gunpoint.

It happened early Sunday morning at a house near Montgomery and Louisiana.

The officer says hours earlier, someone broke into his mother’s home.

He came back to make sure the property was alright.

That is when he says he found three people, Meagan Sandoval, Joseph Borja and Harrison Devore, trying to break into the home.

He held them at gunpoint and radioed for backup.

The three were charged with public nuisance.

