Metro Police send out a party alert to Strip party-goers LasVegasNow.com Published: December 31, 2017, 7:13 pm Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) LAS VEGAS – Metro Police have put out a “Party Alert” to remind people what isn’t allowed on the Las Vegas Strip. Police want to make sure everyone has a safe holiday and a good time ringing in the New Year. Share, Print or EmailShare on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to send this to your Kindle device (Opens in new window) Related Posts Vendors prepare for big New Year’s Eve crowds Safety remains top concern for Las Vegas hotels Heightened security in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve New Year’s Eve excitement on the Las Vegas Strip Advertisement