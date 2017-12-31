Man pulls gun on neighbor for taking cigarette

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An argument over a cigarette led to one man pulling a gun on another man.

Albuquerque police say they were called to a home near Central and 14th Friday night after Thomas Mackey put a gun to his neighbor’s head.

Mackey admitted he did it after his neighbor took one of his cigarettes without asking. Mackey then took out his gun, telling his neighbor to get out of his home.

He told officers he thought that was a better option than getting physical with his neighbor.

Mackey was arrested and released on his own recognizance.

Court records show he has no other violent criminal history in New Mexico.

