Explora hosts Noon Year’s Eve Celebration

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local children and their families rang in the New Year a bit early.

The Explora Science Center hosted a Noon Year’s Eve Celebration Sunday.

The purpose of the event was the let younger kids have a chance to celebrate the holiday.

“It’s really fun to be able to celebrate New Years with my kid cause normally, he’s in bed so I can’t celebrate with him,” said Lukas Baumgartel.

It felt like a typical New Year’s Eve countdown, except it happened at noon. 2,018 balloons dropped onto families below.

There were also roller coasters and a “Make Your Own Slime” station as well as a “Wish Wall” where kids could write what they want to happen for them in the new year.

