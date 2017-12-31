Events around New Mexico celebrate the New Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are plenty of events happening across the state Sunday night to ring in the New Year.

In Santa Fe, an annual celebration on the Plaza will kick off around 9 p.m. There will be live music, pinon bonfires, hot chocolate and biscochitos. The City Different will then raise the Zia at midnight, followed by fireworks.

Meanwhile, in Nob Hill Albuquerque, preparations are underway for the Chile Drop near Central and Girard. The party starts around 8 p.m. with local breweries, restaurants and businesses welcoming revelers. The 29-foot light up chile lowers with a countdown at midnight.

The City of Albuquerque is not putting on its annual Hot Air Balloon Rise event at Civic Plaza this year. Started by Mayor Richard R. Berry in 2015, it was canceled by the Keller administration this year due to the “ongoing construction at Civic Plaza.”

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps