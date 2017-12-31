Events around New Mexico celebrate the New Year

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are plenty of events happening across the state Sunday night to ring in the New Year.

In Santa Fe, an annual celebration on the Plaza will kick off around 9 p.m. There will be live music, pinon bonfires, hot chocolate and biscochitos. The City Different will then raise the Zia at midnight, followed by fireworks.

Meanwhile, in Nob Hill Albuquerque, preparations are underway for the Chile Drop near Central and Girard. The party starts around 8 p.m. with local breweries, restaurants and businesses welcoming revelers. The 29-foot light up chile lowers with a countdown at midnight.

The City of Albuquerque is not putting on its annual Hot Air Balloon Rise event at Civic Plaza this year. Started by Mayor Richard R. Berry in 2015, it was canceled by the Keller administration this year due to the “ongoing construction at Civic Plaza.”

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s