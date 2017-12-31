Cris Cyborg defeats Holly Holm in a close fight that goes the distance

Las Vegas, NV (KRQE)-Cris Cyborg retained her UFC Featherweight title in a unanimous decision victory over Holly Holm Saturday night. Holm is the first fighter to take Cyborg the 5 round distance. Holm and Cyborg were both able to land shots in the battle, but it was Cyborg who was able to deliver more power punches throughout the fight. When it was all over, Holm told her coach Mike Winkeljohn that she wanted a rematch. She has some healing to do first. Holm went to the hospital after the fight to have an eye injury suffered during the bout checked out as a precautionary measure.

Advertisement