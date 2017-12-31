Chris’ New Year’s Eve Forecast

Wind Chill Alerts for Eastern New Mexico

Dangerously cold weather has moved into eastern New Mexico overnight. Wind Chill temperatures are below zero in places like Clovis, Clayton and Tucumcari with Raton, Las Vegas and Santa Rosa in the single digits. If you are in eastern New Mexico, you will need to bundle up and don’t forget about your pets in the cold.

Another weather concern for portions of eastern New Mexico is freezing fog. Visibility this morning is being reduced in portions of Eddy and Lea Counties. The fog could cause the roads to become slick in spots. The low clouds will also keep temperatures stuck in the 20s and 30s for Sunday afternoon. The cold weather will linger in the east for New Year’s Day before temperatures start to warm back up for the middle and latter portion of the week.

The cold air is shallow so the central and western portions of New Mexico will stay unseasonably mild with only a minor drop in the temperatures. Afternoon temperatures look to stay above seasonal averages into next weekend and the dry weather also looks to continue for the first week of 2018. But, the second week of the New Year could feature the chance for rain and snow. However, it is too early to get excited about.

Follow weekend meteorologist Chris Gilson on Facebook and Twitter