Albuquerque family searching for Purple Heart recipient, his family

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Purple Heart medal is a big deal. It’s awarded to service members wounded by the enemy, or to their families, when the service member is killed. But one Albuquerque family has a Purple Heart that isn’t theirs — and they’re trying to get it back to its rightful owner.

“My dad he was in the Vietnam War, and he was wounded three times. So, he ended up with these three Purple Hearts,” said Casey Bruno.

Casey’s father, who is still with us, will always be a Marine. His Purple Hearts will always be a treasure to Casey.

“I would be really devastated if I didn’t have my dad’s Purple Hearts because I know how much they mean to him,” she said.

But a fourth Purple Heart is not his.

“I found this box that my mom and I were supposed to make for my dad. I’m looking in it and I find all my dad’s pins and stuff that he would put on his uniforms and stuff. Then I found this Purple Heart that isn’t his,” said Casey.

It bears a name that didn’t ring a bell to anyone in the Bruno family.

“On that back, that’s where you can see his name. Thomas F. Lachalle Jr.” she said.

Casey thinks the Purple Heart was given to her great grandmother, on her mother’s side of the family, to hold onto. She was a nurse during WWII.

“She was taking care of Mr. Lachalle after he was wounded, is what I’m assuming,” said Casey.

For whatever reason it did not make it back to him, or even his family. Instead, it’s been passed on through Casey’s family.

Casey says her dad did try to find the owner about 20 years ago, but failed. Now, they’re trying again, but need some help.

“I want to find Mr. Lachalle or anyone related to him so I can get this back, because this is not mine. This is his,” said Casey.

So far, their search for “Thomas F. Lachalle Jr.” or his family, has been unsuccessful, but Casey’s hopeful that this war hero will be found.

“I bet he has a million stories and I would love to hear them all. That would be so awesome,” she said.

The best lead so far, is a 93 year old with the same name who lives in Upper Darby, PA.

Calls to the police department there didn’t yield any helpful information.

If anyone has any details on the owner of the Purple Heart, email Casey Bruno at: kcbruno27@gmail.com.