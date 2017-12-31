Accused murderer to be held without bond

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man accused of murdering another man after threatening him will stay locked up until trial.

67-year-old William Jemerson was shot to death in his home of Medanales, north of Espanola, earlier this month.

State Police arrested 25-year-old Gabriel Sanchez, who is accused of threatening Jimerson and even setting his mobile home on fire the day before the shooting.

Sanchez’s ex-fiance told police the trouble started back in June when Sanchez broke into Jimerson’s home and found her there with Jimerson.

Last week, a judge ordered Sanchez to be held without bond until his trial.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps