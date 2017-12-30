Victim explains how his good deed turned into a street fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A victim is speaking out after his good deed backfired and resulted in a viral video.

KRQE News 13 first showed you video of two men fighting in the middle of an Albuquerque street earlier this week. Now, we’re learning what happened in the moments leading up to the strange incident firsthand.

The victim said one minute, he was helping a couple tow what he thought was their car but the next thing he knew, they were trying to take off in his car.

“As soon as I saw my door open I knew, I had to go in survival mode,” said Daniel Espinoza.

The brawl in the middle of an Albuquerque road became a viral video overnight. It all started Tuesday afternoon, when Daniel Espinoza said he stopped his pickup truck to help a couple whose car was stuck in a ditch on 114th Street near Central.

“This is where I hooked it up right here,” Espinoza said.

Once the car was back on the road, Espinoza got out to unhook it, but before he had a chance.

“I looked over my shoulder and the guy had jumped in my truck,” Espinoza said.

That’s when he sprang into action.

“I just jumped on the tire and hopped into the bed of the truck. Then I just kind of held on to my tool box in the back,” Espinoza said.

The man driving Espinoza’s truck, identified by the sheriff’s office as Derrick Montoya, sped off with the other car still hitched to the back. Espinoza said for about 10 minutes he held on tight.

“This guy was driving pretty crazy so I was just making sure I did everything I could to survive,” Espinoza said.

But eventually, Montoya stopped the truck, and came at Espinoza.

“He started swinging and then he tried to grab me and bear hug me. The only thing I could think was just to fight him off and defend myself,” Espinoza said.

At 6 ft.-360 lbs., Montoya is twice Espinoza’s size. Yet Espinoza managed to pin him to the ground until deputies arrived.

“I’ve always been into sports, I’ve always been athletic and I think because I’ve been in sports it kind of helped me,” Espinoza said.

Despite this harrowing experience, Espinoza said he won’t think twice about lending a helping hand in the future.

“I still get nervous but I’ve always been a good guy so I won’t stop helping people but I’ll be more cautious about the way I handle it and who I help out,” Espinoza said.

Deputies later revealed to Espinoza that the car he pulled out of the ditch did not belong to them — it was stolen. Montoya has a long history of car theft charges.

Espinoza said his pickup was pretty damaged after the incident, with problems to the hitch, suspension and bumper.