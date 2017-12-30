UNM basketball falls to Nevada on the road, 77-74

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – It was a slow start once again for Lobo Men’s Basketball as they trailed 42-34 at the half with the Nevada Wolfpack in Reno, but as we have seen before this UNM team really turns it on in the 2nd half.

That was the case on Saturday, as UNM made this game very tight down the stretch.

A three pointer from Anthony Mathis at the 5 minute mark tied the game at 70.

Mathis finished with a solid 17 points which led the team. After that it would be back and forth, with UNM having the ball in their hands for the last possessions of the game.

UNM would be unable to capitalize on 3 attempts, so they fall 77-74.

UNM is now 1-1 in MWC play and 6-9 overall on the year.

Surprisingly from this game is that they out-rebounded a much bigger Nevada squad 41-32nd they did outscore the Wolf Pack 40-35 in the 2nd half.

It was almost a great road upset for the Lobos, but they will now move on to Boise State at their place on Wednesday game time 7 p.m.