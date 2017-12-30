Trio hikes across the Southwest to raise money for Special Operations Warrior Foundation

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A trio trekking across the Southwest for a good cause passed through Albuquerque Saturday.

It is part of Project Atlas, made up of Texas A&M students Jordan Rogers, Hunter Birt and Sebastian Brown.

They are on a more than 1,000-mile hike, raising money and awareness for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation that supports families of service members who have died or become disabled.

The three are on day four and so far, they say the weather has been cooperative.

The journey started in El Paso and wraps up in California’s Death Valley.

To follow their progress or donate to their cause, click here. 

