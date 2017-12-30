Thieves steal entire fleet from Albuquerque dealership

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was anything but a jolly Christmas for one Albuquerque businesswoman. Instead of celebrating with family, she was trying to track down every single car stolen out of her dealership parking lot.

The day after Christmas, Lindsey Arellanes got some unwelcome news from Albuquerque Police.

“I got a phone call that one of my vehicles had been recovered, I wasn’t even aware that it was stolen yet,” she said.

Arellanes is the owner of Love Auto near Lomas and Broadway.

“I rushed down here immediately and discovered six of our vehicles had been taken on Christmas Day,” she said.

At the time, that was her entire fleet.

“They got through the gate. They got into the office. They cut my power,” said Arellanes.

The security cameras on her lot were also useless.

“They took my desktop, along with the DVR with all my security footage on it,” said Arellanes.

A Christmas crook ruined the holiday season and left Arellanes feeling helpless.

“It was extremely violating, it was upsetting you know,” she said.

Soon after the devastating news came a glimmer of hope.

“That morning I got a phone call that one of the vehicles had been recovered and actually at that site, there was two of them,” Arellanes said.

Shortly after that, APD found a third vehicle. Arellanes says she feels lucky no major damage was done to any of them, but three are still missing.

“I have a 2012 white Toyota Camry. I have a 2014 white Nissan Altima, and a 2017 blue Hyundai Sonata,” she said.

At the giving time of year, Arellanes is just disappointed to see someone take so much.

“We want to help our community as much as we can, but doing stuff like this hurts us and it prevents us from being able to help to the potential we can,” she said.

Love Auto has been at that location since 2014 and this is the first time her business has been hit with theft. Arellanes has no plans to move her business, but she’s going to hire a security company.