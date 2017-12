CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a Clovis man.

State Police need help finding Lorenzo Rendon.

Curry County Deputies say the 70-year-old Hispanic man was seen in Clovis on December 26 and is believed to be in danger if not located.

Rendon is driving a gray Nissan Versa and was reported to have been seen in Arizona and could be making his way to California.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps